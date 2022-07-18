Another veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Awojobi Onayiga, has died hours after the news of the death of fellow actress, Ada Ameh, filtered out.

This sad news has put the Nigerian movie industry into mourning.

The actress, known for playing the role of ‘Ireti’ in a polygamous marriage in the now-defunct family drama, Fuji House of Commotion, died on Monday.

According to reports, the thespian who is in her 60s, was admitted to the ICU unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital two weeks ago.

The sad news was announced by movie writer, Shaibu Husseini, on his facebook page.

He wrote, “I have just been informed that the accomplished stage and Screen Actress and Fellow of Theatre Arts Auntie Sola Awojobi Onayiga ‘has’ passed on.

“Auntie Sola, who is best known for living the role of Ireti a.k.a Catering practical in the defunct television sitcom ‘Fuji House of Commotion delightfully’, Reportedly passed on this morning. Journey well, Ma! Journey Well!”

She was an accomplished thespian who worked with the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) in after her secondary education.

Sola who started as an amateur actress, had her first professional job in the cast of ‘The King Must Dance Naked’ by Fred Agbeyegbe.

She played Queen Odosun, one of the principal roles and was paid what she described as a professional fee. After the role, most people started calling her Queen Osun.

The death of Sola Onayiga is coming on the heels of the sad news of the demise of another colleague, Ada Ameh, of the ‘The Johnsons’ series, who died on Sunday night in an hospital in Delta State.