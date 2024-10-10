Recently, Osun State government and Segilola Project locked horns over alleged refusal of Segilola to remit taxes from both direct employees and service providers, as well as the evasion of other financial obligations in the process of mining gold in the state.

Though the natural resources is supposed to be a blessing to the domiciled community, reverse is the case for Iperindo community in Atakumosa East local government area of Osun State.

Speaking with me in Osogbo, the special adviser to Osun governor on Mining and Mineral Resources, Prof. Lukman Jimoda emphasised that the Segilola Project, despite its significant production since 2019, has resisted complying with extant laws like the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) and the Company Income Tax Act (CITA) which govern tax levies.

Also, the financial consultant to the Office of Mining and Mineral Resources, Dr. Wale Bolorunduro said the allegations against Thor Explorations Ltd and its subsidiaries mark a significant moment for Osun State, as the government seeks to reclaim its financial rights and ensure compliance with tax regulations.

Bolorunduro who stated that Osun State government is not interested in sending the firm parking, however emphasised the need for due payments to be made, while also ensuring that business operations continue smoothly.

Defending Segilola Project, the country manager, Austin Menegbo insisted the company has consistently demonstrated a commitment to being a law-abiding, transparent corporate entity, fulfilling all tax obligations and royalty payments in full and on time.

According to him, claims of environmental and operational non-compliance are not true as he claimed that the company has sufficient evidence to prove that it followed all necessary protocols for environmental assessments.

Meanwhile, Iperindo residents who are predominantly farmers are groaning under environmental degradation occasioned by mining activities in the community.

Speaking, Kola Agbi, a resident of Iperindo lamented environmental degradation, adding that their farmlands have been turned to mining sites thereby making economic survival difficult.

He stressed the need for the community to feel the positive impact of the huge amount being generated from their community in terms of infrastructural development.

Agbi who pointed to the road link to Iperindo as deplorable, said the bulk of money realised by government on resources God endowed them with is being diverted to urban development.