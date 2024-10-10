For the third consecutive year, the number of Nigerian universities listed in the Times Higher Education (THE) world university rankings has declined, with only Covenant University from Ogun State making the top 1,000.

In the 2024 rankings, Covenant University and the University of Ibadan were recognised among the top 1,000 institutions.

The previous year, in 2023, three Nigerian universities—Covenant University, University of Ibadan (UI), and University of Lagos (UNILAG)—secured spots in the prestigious list.

However, for 2024, only Covenant University remains in the rankings, having consistently placed in the top 1,000 since 2019.

Among Nigerian institutions, Covenant University is followed by Ahmadu Bello University, which falls within the 1001–1200 range.

Other universities ranked in the same category include Landmark University, University of Ibadan, and University of Lagos.

Additionally, Bayero University, the Federal University of Technology Akure, the Federal University of Technology Minna, the University of Benin, and the University of Ilorin are ranked between 1201 and 1500.

According to THE’s announcement on its website, Oxford University has held the top position on the global stage for nearly a decade, supported by notable improvements in industry income, patent citations related to its research, and strong teaching scores.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has moved to second place, while Harvard University remains third.

Stanford University, however, has dropped from second to sixth, marking its lowest position since 2010.

The rankings are based on three primary missions of university activity: research, teaching, and impact.

THE employs 18 meticulously calibrated performance indicators grouped into five categories: Teaching (learning environment), Research Environment (volume, income, and reputation), Research Quality (citation impact, research strength, excellence, and influence), International Outlook (staff, students, and research), and Industry (income and patents).

Research Quality accounts for 30% of the total points in the scoring breakdown, followed closely by Research Environment at 29%, Teaching at 29.5%, and International Outlook at 7.5%.

A university’s ability to support industry through innovations, inventions, and consultancy contributes 4% to the overall score.