Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola is 60 years old and is marking it large in a billionaire style.

The business mogul has hired the popular Christina O super yacht. According to DJ Cuppy, daughter of the Nigerian billionaire, her father has hired the yacht for three weeks.

This is just as the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated him on his birthday.

He said the renowned businessman and seasoned administrator had contributed immensely to the economy and livelihood of many Nigerians, particularly in Lagos State, where some of his companies are situated.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier extended his warm wishes to Otedola through a statement by Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesman.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued yesterday by his chief press secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Otedola through his investments in key sectors of the economy, like oil and gas, shipping, real estate, banking and energy, among others had contributed to the growth of Nigeria’s economy by providing jobs for millions of Nigerians, especially youths in different parts of the country.

He said: “Mr. Femi Otedola is a good ambassador of Lagos State. He is worthy of celebration because of his many contributions to the economy of Nigeria and Lagos State in particular. As an employer of labour and a respected businessman, he has put smiles on the faces of many working Nigerians.

“As a Lagosian and the son of our former governor, Sir Michael Otedola, Lagos State government is happy to associate with Mr. Femi Otedola especially because of his philanthropic gestures towards many individuals and institutions within and outside the State.

“I wish Mr. Femi Otedola the best on his 60th birthday as he joins the Diamond Jubilee Group today. I pray that God will grant him long life and sound health to continue to render more service to humanity.”

In a post shared on Otedola’s daughter on her social media pages, Cuppy said her father hired the yacht because it once belonged to Greek billionaire, Aristotle Onassis, who is his role model.

Christina O is the world’s 59th largest yacht as of 2022. The superyacht comes at a hefty six-figure per week charter cost, has 17 staterooms, a 40-person dining room, hot tub, piano and a swimming pool that can be covered and converted to a dance floor.