Otti Urged To Caution Aides Against Insulting Ikpeazu

An elder statesman and politician, Ochiagha Reagan Ufomba has described as worrisome the continued insults from the aides of Abia State Governor Alex Otti on his predecessor Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

The Isiala-Ngwa-born political stalwart said the continued insult on Ikpeazu by the governor’s aides was “unwarranted, unprovoked and undeserving.”

In an open letter to Governor Otti titled: “RE: Need to Uphold the Sanctity of Abia State Order of Precedence: Dr Okezie Ikpeazu on my mind”, said he was constrained to write Otti the letter at “this critical moment in Abia’s political trajectory because a few moments ago, they met in the political trenches, working for and against each other, but with the overall interest of our dear state in mind.”

Ufomba who described his letter as very important as he wants to use “one stone” (the letter) to kill so many birds (problems) said he directed the letter to Otti “out of courtesy and as a foremost banker, averse to risks and knowledgeable in the negative consequences of both contingent and vicarious liabilities, and how the unfolding scenarios might impact on his administration.”

He explained the many birds he intends to kill with one stone as follows: abuse of office; abuse of protocols; abuse of due process; abuse of the rule of law; abuse of persons and erosion of attributes.

The elder statesman gave the name of the seventh bird which he said is the most important as social media, which he said has become a market square where Abia young men and women buy and sell, gather for information, entertainment and inspiration, consuming whatever is sold hook, line, and sinker, and believing same to be true, coming from supposedly high moral grounds.