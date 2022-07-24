Delta Queens boss, Ms Henrrinetta Ehiabor, has now emerged the chairperson of Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) club owners association after defeating incumbent Mrs Matilda Otuene in an election which held in Lagos.

Ehiabor polled 16 votes to defeat Otuene of Rivers Angels who ganered 10 votes at the end of the contest.

The incumbent vice chairman Emmanuel Osahon of FC Robo Queens also lost his reelection bid to the Team Manager of Adamawa Queens Aminu Muhammed who got 14 votes. Osahon lost with 12 vote cast.

For the secretary position, Dream Star owner Abolore Abdulrahman polled 17 votes to defeat Osun Babes Team Manager, Tope Akinbade, who got nine votes.

The positions of the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Financial Secretary, Treasurer, Assistant Secretary were unopposed as the candidates were given greenlight by the 26 NWFL club owners who were in attendance at the election with only Pelican stars owner absent.

The newly elected chairperson of the association, Ms Ehiabor, in her acceptance speech said she will work for the benefit of the club owners, the growth of the league in collaboration with the board of the NWFL.

“My Dear Club owners, as your new Chairperson, I want to assure you that we will always speak with one voice and together we will change the narrative in women’s football.

“At the end of my two years tenure, please judge me by the following promises I am making to you all today. The interest of our great Association will come first over and above my personal interest or that of my Club.

“I will work towards consolidating on the gains of all successive Excos of our Association. I will run an all inclusive executive and ensure that I am guided by the Constitution of our Association which is supreme. I will also ensure the independence of this Association free from any external interference.

“I will focus on uniting our Association to guarantee that we continue to speak with one voice. I will operate a financially-accountable executive and ensure the Executives account for every fund raised.

“I will create a conducive atmosphere which will guarantee an improved relationship between Club owners and the NWFL Board and Secretariat,” She concluded.

Also speaking, newly elected secretary, Abdulrahmam, expressed readiness to join hands with other club owners as well as NWFL leadership to promote the leagues.