The First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is doing everything possible to improve ordinary people’s lives.

She pointed out that the various reforms and programs would yield long-lasting effects rather than a flash-in-the-pan approach.

The First Lady, who was represented by the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, in a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, explained that the Food Outreach Programme of the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI, under its Social Investment Programme, is a monthly intervention strategy targeting the vulnerable groups in the society. It is to complement the efforts of the government.

While distributing food items to various vulnerable groups at the Government House, Ado Ekiti, the First Lady of Nigeria, added that the RHI, in line with President Tinubu’s Administration’s objectives, is working towards meeting the people’s needs.

She implored the beneficiaries not to divert the items to the market but to use them in their household.

The wife of the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, appreciated Senator Tinubu’s support to the state, especially in agriculture, where farmers received farming implements, women empowerment, and scholarships.

She also urged the beneficiaries to consider embracing agriculture, especially in their homes, so that they can provide food for their families and neighbours.

The RHI Food Outreach Program was launched in FCT Abuja in December 2023 and has covered some states. It has already impacted the lives of people with disabilities, women, and youth.

The programme is supported by a well-meaning industrialist who provides assorted food items.