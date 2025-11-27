Enugu State governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has stated that his administration is committed to attracting investors and creating jobs.

Mbah disclosed this yesterday at the ongoing Agbaja Summit 2025 with the theme: “Reviving Our Culture, Building Our Heritage ” holding at Amadeo Event Center, Enugu.

The summit featured colloquium in education and skill development, panel sections, among others.

Represented by Professor Sam Ugwu, the commissioner for Environment, Mbah said he remains committed to creating “a 24/7” economy driven by productivity and innovation.

The governor further pledged his administration”s commitment to strengthening healthcare system to ensure that every community, including Agbaja, feels the impact of governance.

Mbah emphasized that the “future that we seek is one where no community is left behind, where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive, and where development is both inclusive and sustainable.”

To the young people of Agbaja, the governor told them that the summit belongs to them more than anyone else, noting that the elders have built the foundation.

He commended the organisers of the summit for creating a platform that merges intellectual discourse with cultural renaissance.

“Agbaja is strong, and Agbaja is rising. Together, we shall build a future where our children will look back at this moment and say:

“This was when the seeds of a new Agbaja and a new Enugu State were planted.

“Across the world, nations are prospering not because of mineral wealth, but because they invest in human capital, technology, and innovation. Knowledge has become the new currency of power. Skills have become the new economic passport.

“in Enugu State, we have committed ourselves to this global reality. That is why we are building:

260 Smart Schools, one in every ward, with world-class digital classrooms and laboratories.

“A reformed curriculum that moves our children from memorization to coding, robotics, critical thinking, and problem-solving.

“Our vision is simple but ambitious: to make Enugu State the skills capital of Nigeria.

‘The Agbaja community, with its long history of scholarship, leadership, and enterprise, has a strategic role to play. Our development as a state is strongest when every cultural bloc contributes its ideas, its talents, and its unique strengths.” He stated.

The chairman of the Summit Records and Communique Sub Committee, Professor Okey Oji said they are trying to use the summit to build up thematic issues and innovation in certain areas.

He noted that the first summit was based on the economy, stressing that after assessing the progress of the first summit, they felt that the second summit should be based on education.

Professor Oji said they have followed the pattern set by the current Enugu State Governor in education and bring it down to the grassroots.

He added that they equally followed certain efforts by the Agbaja intelligencias in building education in the territory, adding that they had intervention from Monsignor Professor Obiorah Ike and others.

Also speaking , the Chairman, Agbaja Summit 2025, Professor Chike Anibeze said the programme is simply an Agbaja development agenda in various spheres to develop the Agbaja people.

He said in the first summit, they talked about investment in Agbaja land but currently they are discussing education and skills development.

He said it was their intention to use the forum to tell their people where they are expected to be.