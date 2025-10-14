Ondo State governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has said his administration is committed to repositioning the education sector, describing it as the most critical pillar of human development and progress.

Advertisement

At the inauguration of the newly appointed members of the Ondo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) held at the Cocoa Conference Centre, Governor’s Office, Akure, Governor Aiyedatiwa said the event marked another milestone in the state’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the foundation of education.

He described education as the light that guides the path to progress, the tool that shapes people and the bridge between dreams and their realisation.

Advertisement

“From the very beginning of this administration, we solemnly committed to repositioning our education sector, not merely as a policy statement, but as a living promise to the children and youth of Ondo State.

“That is why our administration continues to invest deliberately in education and empower the institutions that regulate and support our teachers,” he said.

The governor explained that the inauguration reflected his administration’s dedication to entrusting responsibility to capable hands to ensure that the dreams of schools, teachers, and students continue to find practical expression in sound governance and efficient service delivery.

He added that the appointments were based on integrity, competence and a proven service record, stressing that the state government was confident in their capacity to make a difference.

“You are all stepping into a crucial agency that affects the lives and livelihoods of thousands of teachers, and by extension, the destinies of countless students across our State. TESCOM is not just another government board; it is the heart of our public education system. Its decisions shape the welfare, discipline and professional growth of our teachers, who in turn shape the minds of our future leaders,” Governor Aiyedatiwa said.

He urged the board members to discharge their duties with humility, fairness, and commitment, pointing out that the Commission’s success depends mainly on the integrity of its processes.

“Our administration has made significant progress in the education sector. We have recruited a new generation of teachers, improved school infrastructure and enhanced our monitoring mechanisms across the State. These efforts have already begun to yield results, and we are proud of the renewed energy we see in our classrooms,” he added.

He also emphasised the importance of continuous training and capacity development: “The world is changing rapidly, and so must our teachers. A teacher who stops learning cannot effectively inspire learning in others. I expect you to work closely with the Ministry of Education and other relevant agencies to strengthen coordination, implement policies effectively, and ensure that every teacher in Ondo State feels supported, motivated and proud to serve.

“A motivated teacher produces a confident student, and confident students build a confident society. I was once a teacher too, and I have seen the dividends of that calling,” he stated.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Taiwo Fasoranti, commended the governor for his deep understanding of Ondo State’s place in Nigeria’s education system, noting that the state had maintained a national reputation for excellence.

“We have a standard in Nigeria. We’re always at the top there. A testament to this is that two of our teachers were recently recognised nationally. We had the best junior secondary school teacher award in the country, which was given two weeks ago.

“And also, for private institutions, Ondo State’s teacher got the best award nationwide. So, we have two. Everything Mr Governor has put into place will make things better for us. We’re looking forward to a better future in Ondo State,” Fasoranti said.

He expressed appreciation to the governor for his unwavering commitment to improving education in the state, describing his leadership as visionary and result-oriented.

In her acceptance speech, the newly inaugurated TESCOM Chairman, Dr Oluwadaisi Idowu Oke, expressed gratitude to God and the governor for the opportunity to serve, describing the event as a testament to years of hard work and dedication to public service.

She appreciated the governor’s trust and confidence in her to steer the affairs of the Commission at a crucial time, assuring that her team would justify the confidence.

“Mr Governor, this appointment, I know, is based on experience, discipline and education. And I want to plead before others, that this trust upon which it rests, we will work to justify it,” she added.