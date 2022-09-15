Azman Air, on Thursday, said that its operations were suspended by NIgerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) because its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) expired and not withdrawn.

The chairman, Azman Air, Abdulmunaf Sarina, who disclosed this in an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP, said the airline’s AOC would be renewed.

According to him, the airline will resume operations as the AOC would be renewed on Thursday.

“Our licence expired, but we are going to renew it today (Thursday),” he said in a text message to LEADERSHIP.

LEADERSHIP reports that NCAA had earlier on Thursday morning, suspended Azman Air over its failure to renew its AOC.

The suspension is coming few months after the NCAA suspended the AOC of Dana Air over frequent incidents.

LEADERSHIP’s visit to the website of the Airline as at 10:43am on Thursday morning showed that all flights in and out of the airline’s routes have been cancelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

JUST-IN: After Dana Air, NCAA Suspends Azman Air Operations

It was, however, gathered that the AOC of the airline had expired in the first quarter of 2022 and regulatory agency through its inspectors had been working with the airline for the renewal process, which the airline consistently failed.

It was also gathered that before the regulatory agency suspended the operating license of the airline, the Directorate of Air Transport Regulation (DATR), a department in NCAA, had written a reminder letter to the management of Azman Air and issued it 30-day ultimatum to comply with the industry standards, but failed to comply.