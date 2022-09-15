The Lagos State government has concluded the second and final screening exercise of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy – a leadership and mentorship programme of the state government, to develop leaders for public service and governance in Africa.

The assessment was held at the Public Service Staff Development Centre, Magodo with a series of assessments for all candidates.

The one-day screening assessment was designed to review leadership ability with the following activities – such as group exercise and team building; interviewing and presentation skills; interactive sessions with assessors; and a discourse amongst candidates. After which all candidates underwent Executive Training, a Validation Programme, and social etiquette.

The initiative is in line with the Lagos State goal to contribute towards the development of tomorrow’s leaders today for public service and Governance in Africa.

The academy was announced on Workers Day earlier in the year and was established to equip youth with the requisite skills to influence the public service and instill the ethics and values of purposeful leadership through direct mentoring and on-the-job training.

Speaking on the importance of the assessment exercise, the Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Lagos State, Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle, explained that the screening which was intensive and extensive will help to identify the best candidates.