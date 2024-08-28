The Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has said the Benin City and Edo State Regional Development Plan is not a political document but a guide to succeeding administrations to chart the continuous development and growth of the state.

The governor said this in his address during an event which is part of activities to mark Edo at 33 anniversary in Benin City, tagged, ‘Education: Our Children, Our Treasure,’ in Benin City.

The governor said, “The Edo State Regional and Benin City Master Plan is not a political document but aimed to help us ensure continuity. It is a document that will help every politician that comes to power in the State. It will guide them depending on the option or policies they want to take or make.

“This document is not for today but for the future. It will assist and let our young ones know what the future holds for them. At 33 years, Edo is a young State and looking at Edo State in 30 years’ time, the State will surely be great.

“This document is a living document and subject to review every 5 years. What we have given to you will continually be improved upon. The wealth of any nation, State or community is not in its mineral or natural resources but in its people.”

Obaseki noted that the master plan is not just a document that some consultants produced for the state but the document is about Edo people and what they want Edo to be in different aspects of life.

He said his administration started the reform process with painful policy steps and would never allow Edo to continue the way it was in 2016, noting, “What we started 8 years ago is a work in progress. Our government and administration alone can’t do all that is required to develop the society, State and Country.

“We have decided to develop a compass that will help those coming after us on how they can develop the State. Edo State has everything to make Nigeria great. Edo existed before Nigeria and will continue to exist with Nigeria as we are very critical part of the country and we are the heartbeat,” he said.

In her welcome address, the commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe expressed delight in carrying along the education sector into the Edo State master plan.

She said the education sector is privileged to be given the opportunity to showcase how to incorporate the 15 sections of the Edo State Master Plan into the school curriculum.