Bek Jang, the Team Manager of Hotcoal Sizzlers Basketball team, says the team is capable of competing with the best in the National Women Basketball League (NWBL).

Jang spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, ahead of the Zenith Bank Women Basketball League scheduled to dunk off in October.

NAN reports that Hotcoal Sizzlers emerged back-to-back champions of the just concluded Abuja City Basketball League after defeating Mo’ Heat’s female team 48-25 in the final.

A total of 16 teams participated in the league with no fewer than 115 games played over four months, from June to Sept. 11.

The coach said the tournament was a preparatory ground for his team ahead of the 2022 NWBL season, adding that the girls gave a good account of themselves during the competition.

He said it was an uphill battle against the best teams in the city, and that the tournament had fully prepared his team and put them in top shape ahead of the league season proper.

“We had a great time at the league this year after we successfully defended our title which we won last year.

“It wasn’t easy. Last year we went unbeaten but this year was tougher as we had to bounce back from defeat after a narrow 36-35 loss to Mo’ heat in the first phase.

“We had to go back to the drawing board and correct a whole lot of mistakes. So, when we met again in the finals, it was an easy ride for us,” he said.

The coach noted that with the superlative performance of the team, they were hopeful of getting a slot in the upcoming Zenith Bank League Season next month.

He revealed that three of the top five players in the league emerged from the Hotcoal Sizzlers Basketball team.

“The best point guard, best shooter, best centre and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the League were all from the Hotcoal Sizzlers Basketball team.

“So, I can comfortably tell you that we have very good players who can represent the country at the highest level in the Nigeria National Basketball team,” he said.

He thanked the General Manager of the team (Ubon Udoh) for the moral and financial support which went a long way in ensuring the team’s success at the end of the league.