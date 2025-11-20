As the five year tenure of the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Uyo, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, expires November 30, 2025, his scorecard has been unveiled.

Ndaeyo, a first class UNIUYO graduate of Animal Science, in an interview with journalists at the institution’s 1,000 – capacity TETfund auditorium, Nwaniba, Uyo, as part of his end – of- tenure activities, looked back from December 1,2020, and gave himself a pass mark.

He listed security, staff and students’ welfare, cordial relationship with the host communities, introduction of the Computer -Based Test (CBT) in examination writing, proper landscaping and infrastructure building as well as mass promotion of academic and non academic employees of the University as key achievements of his era.

But more worrisome to his image as he bids good bye to the the institution as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), is the linking of his name in admission fraud, which he vehemently denied and cursed staff members who perpetrated such unwholesome practices to wait for God’s wrath.

“What are they going to do with such money?,” he queried, adding that “I give them just two years and they will see what they have been able to achieve with such money.”

LEADERSHIP gathered that issues of trading off admission, especially in Medicine, Pharmacy, Law and others were rife with admissions sold to the highest bidder in cash ranging from N300,000, N500,000 to N1,000,000, with some parents having the impression the VC gave the directive.

But the VC said he had since left the admission racketeers to God, saying He alone would vindicate him in due time.

During his five years stint, he said he has elevated the UNIUYO to rank amongst the top 20 Universities and 15 position in research, but maintained that though his achievements speak volumes, he has no interest in who succeeds him as the Federal Government, according to Prof. Ndaeyo, “already had the laid down criteria and processes through which VCs emerge.”

“Let me thank God for His mercy and for privilege he gave me to be a student of this great university and to eventually lead the institution as the VC. While as a student, I was excelling in all fronts, winning scholarships here and there. And within the University itself, I was a Scholar, and that entitled me to free accommodation and free tuition.

When I completed my first degree, by God’s special grace, I distinguished myself and made the first class. That was the beginning of it all. Actually, I wanted to be a banker,” he recalled.

“I came on board in 2020 precisely on the first of December, 2020. The University of Uyo, is my alma mater, and I’ve been here since 1992, and I know all the nooks and crannies of the University.

“I came on board when the covid pandemic ravaged the entire world, where we were forced to stay at home. I remember there were so many roadblocks that you have to explain and explain to the security officers for you to even move from one pole to another.

“And so when eventually, after almost a year, we were asked to resume, and when I came in here, the entire campuses were, to say the least, forest. And so the task of deforesting this community was very important and we were determined to do our best, and we brought the entire campus back to life.

“Actually, I don’t like blowing my trumpet, but by God’s special grace, we have achieved a lot for the University. ”