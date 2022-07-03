Over 5,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Matazu and Musawa Local Government Areas of Katsina State, are said to have defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The people followed their leader Hon. Ali Maikano, to join the main opposition party due to mistreatment done to them by the APC leadership during its recent primaries in the area.

Ali Maikano contested for Matazu/Musawa Federal Constituency under the APC platform but failed in the contest, and has therefore, announced his defection from the party because of what he described as the undemocratic process that denied him the ticket.

Receiving the defectors in Matazu, the state PDP Chairman, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, assured them of fairness and equity in their new party, adding that PDP remained an indivisible and united party in the state.

He said: “Today (Saturday), we received over 5,000 APC members from Matazu and Musawa Local Governments led by Ali Maikano and Isa Abba into our great party the PDP.

“As new members, I assure you of all rights accrued to the rest of our members. We will ensure that you benefit from every opportunity regarding the welfare of members without sentiments.”

Responding to the defection of the APC members to PDP, the state Vice Chairman of the APC, Bala Abu Musawa, challenged the PDP and Maikano to mention the names of the 5,000 APC members he defected with to the main opposition party in the state.

Depicting Maikano as an office-seeker and self-acclaimed politician who has no interest of the masses at heart but parties that will guarantee his political ambition, he added that he would soon leave PDP because the party will not give ticket