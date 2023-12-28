A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former 2020 gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has officially declared his intention to seek the APC nomination for the 2024 Edo governorship election.

Ize-Iyamu while speaking during his official declaration to contest the 2024 Edo governorship election urged the party to make concerted efforts to secure victory in the upcoming contest.

Ize-Iyamu attributed the party’s 2020 defeat to alleged interference from several influential APC governors from outside Edo State.

He labelled the loss to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a “fluke” orchestrated by these external influences.

Rather than focus solely on zoning considerations, he argued that a party in opposition should prioritise unifying strategies and actions that ensure victory.

He commended the party leadership’s decision to open up the governorship ticket, stressing that achieving success at the polls should be the primary objective.

He said, “Ladies and gentlemen, our failure in the 2020 election was not due to the absence of our party’s presence on the ground or because the candidate, me, was unpopular.

We lost that election because some of our leaders and governors from outside the state chose to work against us, and that is the reality.

“Many of you are aware of these details. Just yesterday, I heard a story. I wasn’t even aware of how one of our APC governors offered money to my deputy, Gani Audu, who hails from Etsako West. He was told to call before taking the money for a conversation. When he called, and my deputy thanked him, the governor asked if he was speaking to Philip; when he clarified, the money was immediately withdrawn, citing it as a mistake.

“Our own governor sent money to be given to the PDP deputy. I thought it important to give you an example of how dire the situation was. But it would be unjust to say that the candidate we had was not strong enough. What occurred four years ago was an anomaly, and by God’s grace, such a misfortune won’t recur.”

Addressing the issue of zoning, he added, “I understand the agitation in Edo South, North, and Central, all vying to produce the governor. I’ve heard our party’s decision to open up the contest, which I see as a fair move.

“However, when you’re in the opposition, it’s not the time to push for zoning. You must do whatever it takes to win. When you’ve secured victory and are in government, then you can decide to consider zoning. That’s why I want to express gratitude to the party leadership for their wise approach.”