Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has warned all criminally minded people residing in the state to relocate immediately, saying lives and property of the residents will be adequately protected during and after the yuletide period.

The governor gave the warning on Wednesday during the launch of the “Ember Month Patrol” in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Those involved in the inter agency security patrol include the army, immigration, NSCDC, FRSC, Amotekun Corps , NDLEA and the police.

Represented by his Security Adviser, Brig-Gen. Ebenezar Ogundana, the governor said the exercise was designed to ensure that the whole state is safe and rid of criminal elements.

Ogundana said: “Government would not fold its arms and allow miscreants to be operating in Ekiti. We have to bring out the security agencies to go round the town, look for, identify criminal hideouts and flush them out of the state.

“They will also move to every local government, highways and make sure that the state is free and to identify forests where criminals are assembling are free for people to go about their normal business during this yuletide period.

“Government has already taken measures to deploy enough security in all parts of the state. Government is up to the task and ready to curb criminal activities during this festive period in all parts of the state. We need the support of everybody, because security is the responsibility of everybody.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you see something, you say something, don’t see something and decide to keep quiet”.