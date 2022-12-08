Doctors in diaspora, under the aegis of Doctors for Change (DFC), have come together to brainstorm on ways to improve the deplorable state of the healthcare sector in Nigeria.

The group, which comprises of healthcare practitioners from a diverse background of specializations, across the United Kingdom, United States, South Africa and other countries around the globe, held its inaugural convention, which was focused on creating a pathway for Nigerian doctors in diaspora to come home and contribute their quota in improving the poor state of the Nigerian health sector.

The commissioner for health, Lagos state, Prof. Akin Abayomi, at the convention, in Lagos, commended the group for the initiative, adding that it is always exciting to see doctors working together to improve the health sector. With this initiative, it is easier for the government to collaborate with a group like DFC rather than deal with multiple individuals, he added.

Abayomi believes that DFC will help reverse brain drain in the country, while emphasizing that healthcare is always considered a critical part of the Lagos state government agenda and the state will continue to play its part in putting necessary policy and infrastructure in place to support doctors.

The convener of the convention, Dr. Babaseyi Oyesola revealed that the DFC is a brain child of his desire to bring solution to the numerous problems ailing the healthcare sector of Nigeria. He is enthusiastic that with the collaboration and ongoing dialogues among critical stakeholders, the aim of the group will be achieved and the desired change will come to reality.

In her pre-recorded good will message to the group, the chairman/CEO of Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, assured memebrs of DFC that she is prepared to work with them while calling on more doctors in the diaspora to consider how they can be part of the change.

The president of Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, Dr. Pamela Ajayi in her presentation, highlighted the challenges facing the health industry while advocating for the government to create enabling environment through favourable policies to encourage doctors in dispora to come home.

The medical director, The Bridge Clinic, Dr. Toyin Ajayi, who was a diaspora doctor until 2018 when she returned to work with the clinic after many years of training and practicing in the United Kingdom, commended the convention for putting together such a platform for doctors of Nigerian origin training and practicing all across the globe to come together, dialogue and collaborate on how to move the Healthcare sector forward. She revealed that one of the things that helped make her transition from UK to Nigeria easy was the fact that The Bridge Clinic maintains same standard and quality obtainable where she was coming from. “The Bridge Clinic ensures that everything is done according to international standard and best practice” she added.