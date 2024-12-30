Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji on Monday signed the 2025 budget of the state into law with the promise to better the lots of the people in the fiscal year.

Oyebanji also revealed that the state government has settled outstanding gratuities owed civil servants to the tune of N5.6billion, thereby reducing the backlog by 4 years.

The governor had on October 29, 2024 presented the budget christened: “Budget of Sustainable Impact” with a size of N375,790,077,618.15 to the State House of Assembly for consideration and passage.

Signing the budget on Monday at the state Executive Chamber in Ado Ekiti, Governor Oyebanji assured that his administration will in 2025 fiscal year, strive to meet its revenue target to ensure the implementation of all the lofty programmes and projects contained in the budget.

He noted that these are in line with the six pillars of the administration and stems from the State Development Plan 2021-2050.

Oyebanji said top priority have been accorded agriculture and food security, wealth creation and infrastructural development in the 2025 fiscal year.

“Furthermore, the document will enable us consolidate on our achievements as government to complete all on-going programmes and projects and provide the required infrastructure for the economic transformation of our towns and communities across State”.

He added, “We shall also further strengthen our relationship with our development partners and elicit support for the implementation of specific projects in the State.

On the welfare of the state workers, Oyebanji assured that government will continue to attend to their welfare and that of senior citizens who have served the State meritoriously by paying their pension and gratuities on time.

He appreciated the Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly and all lawmakers for remaining cohesive and resolute in their quest to ensure all-round development of the state through sound legislation.

Earlier in his remarks, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Aribasoye said the lawmakers engaged in pre-budget oversight with open debates.

“The budget was thoroughly scrutinised to ensure that every detail was accounted for. The budget is not merely a financial document but is a powerful testament to our unwavering commitment to the wellbeing everything citizens in Ekiti state. Through the processes, we have laid the premium on transparency and accountability,” Aribasoye said.