Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has warned contractors handling projects in the state against shoddy jobs.

Governor Oyebanji who stated this in Ado-Ekiti at the weekend when he alongside some state officials nspected various road and drainage rehabilitation projects in the state capital pointed out that the purpose of any responsible and responsive government is to ensure that its citizens enjoy good life and live in prosperity.

The governor who asserted that his administration is not owing any of the contractors handling various projects in the state, stressed that they have no excuse not to deliver on time and to specification.

Some of the projects inspected were the road construction at the GRA 3rd Extension; Ajilosun-Ikere; Agric. Olope-Matthew Street and Midas area on Ado- Iworoko road.

The government, according to him, was making concerted efforts to find permanent solution to the perennial flooding at the Ado end of Ado-Iworoko road and in some parts of the state.

He, however, commended some of the contractors handling the projects for a job well done. He also notified those whose works he found unsatisfactory on the need to brace up.

The governor said, “I came to inspect the progress recorded because contractors made some promises to us and I am here to cross check the promise against what they have done.

“You know the purpose of government is to make life easy for the citizens and if you know the history of this place very well, this place gets flooded every year and we have resolved that this year, we must ensure that people can move freely and nobody is disrupted, though we have not gotten to where we want to get to but it is work in progress.

Speaking shortly after the inspection, the contractor handling Ado – Iworoko road, Engr. Habib Monrad assured residents of the state that with the level of work already done on the road, the issue of flooding at that portion of the road had become a thing of the past.