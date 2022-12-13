Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Dr Yemi Oyebanji, has stressed the need to do more in tackling the menace of Gender-based Violence (GBV) in the state.

Mrs Oyebanji who decried the increased incidence of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) said the immediate past government had done a lot to put an end to scourge in the state.

She spoke yesterday in Ado Ekiti during a special plenary of the State House of Assembly held to review the adequacy of the GBV laws and other government policies in the state.

Oyebanji said, “Ekiti State has been in the forefront of fighting against GBV. The state was applauded on this at the Governors’ Wives Forum meetings I attended recently.

“We have to interrogate the matter again and identify the gaps needed to be filled and tackle the menace appropriately.

“We are partnering with the state Assembly on this and all other stakeholders. The issue is not only peculiar to the downtrodden but to all strata of our society”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her speech, the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba, also decried the high rate of Gender Based Violence in the state despite the robust legislative and policy intervention.