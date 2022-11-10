Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has commiserated with victims of the fire outbreak in the popular Oja-Oba market, charging the citizens of the state to prioritize personal and collective safety as part of efforts to forestall possible disasters as dry season is approaching.

He made the call while commiserating with the victims of the fire incidence of Oja-Oba market that occurred again in Osogbo, barely a week after similar incident gutted a shopping complex in Alekuwodo area of the state capital.

Governor Oyetola who spoke during his on-the-spot assessment of the site of the inferno at Oja-Oba market expressed deep grief just as he thanked God that no life was lost to the incident. Osogbo, the state capital.

A section of the market was razed by fire on Tuesday where valuable property and personal belongings of the occupants of the affected shops were lost in the incident.