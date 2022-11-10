A 64-year-old father, Joseph Ojo, has explained why he wanted to kill all his five step children who he set ablaze last Saturday at Fagun, Ondo town.

According to the police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, while parading the suspect on behalf of the state commissioner of police in Akure, the state capital, informed that three of the five children had already died as a result of the injuries they sustained in the incident.

The PPRO said, “During interrogation, the suspect, Joseph Ojo Aged 64 who is the stepfather of the children claimed his wife was not taking care of him because of the step children and that his wife picked up a quarrel with him because he dropped ₦600,00 only as feeding money for the family.

“The husband also said that he became angry, siphoned petrol from his chainsaw (felling machine) and poured it in the children’s room before setting it ablaze.”

The police spokesperson said, “On 5th November 2022, a case of Arson/Murder was reported at Enu-Owa Division.

“The complainant stated that at about 0300hrs, he heard a cry for help from his neighbour’s step-children’s room and discovered that the room was on fire.

“He was however able to save four out of the five children in the room. The mother, while trying to save her children, also got affected.

“Tayo Akinfolarin Aged 7 years was burnt beyond recognition while the other four children were rushed to FMC, Owo. Aanu Akinfolarin, aged 10 years, died on the way to the hospital and Tope Akinfolarin, aged 14 years, died on the 8th of November, 2022, while the two other children were still receiving treatment in the hospital.