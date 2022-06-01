Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has condemned the shooting of The Nation’s Newspapers correspondent, Toba Adedeji and another citizen by some trigger-happy police officers yesterday at Olaiya Area, Osogbo, the state capital.

Adedeji and the yet-to-be-identified citizen were reportedly shot by some overzealous policemen who were trying to disperse a group of people who had gathered to mourn the death of Abiola Afolabi, who was allegedly killed by police officers last month.

The governor said to be in Abuja for some pressing state and national matters in a statement by his chief press secretary, Ismail Omipidan, said shooting at unarmed citizens was completely unacceptable, irresponsible and condemnable, adding that the sad incident could have been avoided.

He noted that it was unfortunate that the sad incident occurred while the citizens were mourning the death of a loved one.

According to Governor Oyetola, such unlawful acts by the police could aggravate an already tense situation that could lead to breakdown of law and order in the state.

He, therefore, called for the thorough investigation of the incident, with a view to ensuring that the culprits are decisively dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.

‘’I wish The Nation correspondent, Adedeji, and the other citizens whom I learnt are presently receiving treatment at the hospital, speedy recovery. I am also calling on residents of Osun to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands. I assure that this matter will be pursued to a logical conclusion and the erring officers dealt with accordingly,” Oyetola said.