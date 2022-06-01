A 20-year-old mother of one, Biodun Abayomi, has been arrested by the operatives of the Ondo State Police command for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy, Mohammed Jamiu to death.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the suspect committed the offence on May 28, 2022, at Ebute, Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

Parading the suspect at the police headquarters in Akure, the state capital, the suspect said she committed the crime when she was attacked by the deceased and three of his friends.

According to her, Jamiu and his friends had accosted her at a riverbank in the community where they descended on her before she stabbed the deceased in the neck.

She disclosed that the deceased had been infuriated after he suspected that she was the one who prevented her friend from dating him.

She said: “On Saturday I went to the river to fetch water. At the riverside, I saw four boys and three girls fighting. The girls were Hausa, and I spoke to them in the Hausa language that they should leave those boys. After the girls left, the boys came to meet me and said they have been monitoring me all this while.

“I told them that I no longer have anything against them and that when I had an issue with them was when I was pregnant and after I gave birth, I have let them be.

“They insisted that no, I should go and call my soldiers, that they are now ready for the case and that they will fight me.’’