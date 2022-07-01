Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has been lauded for prioritising the health of the people of the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of multiple health facilities in the state, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, commended the Governor for striving to build a healthy population.

Orelope –Adefulire who was in the state to join Governor Oyetola in inaugurating 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital; 80-bed Multipurpose Hospital, Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurial Centre and Transit Home and vocational centre for abused women and girls said the execution of the projects was in fulfilment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s promises to providing quality health service delivery for Nigerians particularly women and children.

Speaking while inaugurating the projects, Governor Oyetola said that his administration remains committed to the health and well-being of the people of the state.

The governor pointed out that the projects were facilitated by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on the Sustainable Development Goals in partnership with the state.

Inaugurating the projects in Iragbiji and Osogbo, the state capital, Governor Oyetola said the multi-billion naira health facilities would in no doubt improve significantly, the quality of life of citizens of the State.

He noted that the facilities would serve as catalyst to building a virile economy for the people, adding that the projects are critical to the country’s strident efforts to meet the vision of SDGs.

According to him, the 80-bed and 100-bed state-of-the-art multipurpose hospitals, for instance, are another fitting and timely complement to the ongoing effort of our administration at transforming the health sector.