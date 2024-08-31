The Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (JOHESU/AHPA) has declared support in solidarity with the striking Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) as they continue their seven-day nationwide warning strike.

The strike, which began in response to the abduction of Dr Ganiyat Popoola, a doctor at the National Eye Centre, Kaduna, has drawn widespread concern within the healthcare community.

Dr Popoola was abducted on December 27, 2023, and has now been in captivity for eight months.

JOHESU/AHPA in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Comrade Kabir Ado Minjibir, and National Secretary, Comrade Martin Egbanubi, condemned the ongoing abduction, particularly the vulnerability of healthcare workers who face increasing threats from kidnappers across the country.

The body stressed that such incidents pose severe risk to healthcare delivery and urged for immediate action for the abducted doctor to regain her freedom.

They further called on the Federal Government as well as sub-national governments, to direct all necessary security agencies to ensure the prompt rescue of Dr Popoola, her children, and other Nigerians currently held captive.

The unions also urged the government to deploy the latest security technologies to address the rising threat of kidnapping, banditry, and other organised crimes that continue to plague the nation.

The statement reads, “The Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (JOHESU/AHPA) expresses heartfelt solidarity with the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on the ongoing seven days nationwide warning strike action embarked upon by the association over the abduction of one of its members; a Registrar at the National Eye Centre, Kaduna; Dr Ganiyat Popoola since December 27, 2023.

This is one adoption too many in the health sector where kidnappers have continued to carry out kidnaping activities without any form of resistance from the security apparatus”.

It added that, “JOHESU/AHPA therefore calls on the Federal Government and Governments at the sub-national levels to as a matter of urgency, direct appropriate security agencies to do everything possible to rescue the kidnapped medical practitioner, her husband and other Nigerians in the den of kidnapers nationwide.”