No fewer than 1,591 ad-hoc staff working with local governments have been converted by the Oyo State Government into permanent staff.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in the state, Ademola Ojo said in Ibadan that the conversion is in fulfilment of the promises made by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Ojo also added that the letters of appointment of affected workers were ready for collection.

It would be recalled that Governor Makinde approved the conversion of the ad hoc staff across the 33 local government councils in October last year to bridge the gap in the workforce at the local government level.

In carrying out the exercise, the commissioner maintained that due process for was followed effectively and perfected.

He advised successful applicants to collect their appointment letters at the Local Government Service Commission from Monday, 3rd February to Thursday, 6th February 2025, between 10 a.m. and 2p.m. daily.

Ojo, however said collection of appointment letters by proxy is strictly prohibited.

He congratulated the successful candidates and wished them success in their new roles.