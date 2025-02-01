A United States based Nigerian health communication expert, Ugochukwu Madu, on Friday launched the GloCal Health Communication (GHC) Research Group in a significant move to address global public health challenges.

Madu at the launching which held in Iowa City, Iowa, United States highlighted the group’s aim in bridging the gap between global best practices and local implementation in public health.

Speaking during the launch, Madu emphasised the importance of community engagement in health communication.

“At GHC, we are committed to bridging the gap between global best practices and local implementation in health communication research.

“Our mission is to address critical health challenges by conducting impactful research, planning and executing health campaigns that prioritizes global and local perspectives,” he said.

He said the research group, whose website is www.TheGHC.org, is dedicated to advancing health communication strategies that are informed by global best practices while being tailored to meet the unique needs of local communities.

Madu highlighted the group’s vision, stating, “We believe in the power of community-engaged research to drive meaningful change and improve health outcomes.”

He stressed that the group’s approach is centred around community-based participatory research (CBPR) methods, which empower communities by ensuring they are active collaborators in creating meaningful, sustainable change.

“By prioritising CBPR approaches, we empower communities and give agency to the people by ensuring that the communities we work with are active collaborators in creating meaningful, sustainable change,” Madu explained.

He added that the GHC’s mission is to transform global healthcare practices through health communication by amplifying local voices through health literacy, health promotion, and fostering collaboration across disciplines and geographies.

The group, Madu further explained, aims to reduce health disparities and promote inclusion in all aspects of health communication research.

He added that membership of the GHC spreads across the five continents of the world, comprising experts in health communication, public health, health misinformation, and community engagement, all working together to achieve their mission.

“They will focus on securing grants, working on projects, publishing research, and organising and attending professional and academic events,” he said.

Madu invited other health professionals to come on board: “Together, we aim to transform health communication by amplifying local voices through health literacy, health promotion, and fostering collaboration across disciplines and geographies.

“Join us in our journey to make a meaningful difference in health communication worldwide,” Madu said.

The launch of the GHC Research Group marks a promising step towards addressing global public health crises through innovative and inclusive health communication strategies.