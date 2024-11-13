The Oyo State government has pledged its support to the upcoming Ogbomoso Cradles Carnival, ensuring a successful event through collaboration with the carnival’s organising committee.

The state’s Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, who made this commitment on Wednesday while hosting the event’s committee in his office said, “It is the resolve of this government to support cultural activities and develop tourism potentials in the state, so Ogbomoso’s case will not be an exception”.

He highlighted the significance of the new festival, noting, “Previously, Odun Ole was the only recognised festival in Ogbomoso. With the Ogbomoso Cradles Carnival, we have added another annual celebration to Oyo State, ratified by the State Executive Council.”

Olatubosun praised Ogbomoso land for its strides in promoting culture and tourism within the region, saying, “I am happy that Ogbomoso land has awakened in the areas of promoting cultural and tourism potential in their geopolitical zone.

“This effort will enhance unity among the five local governments and contribute to the area’s economic development,” Olatunbosun said.

He disclosed that stakeholders from the culture and tourism sectors would be invited to participate in the event.

Commending the committee’s efforts, Dr. Olatubosun said, “You have laid a solid foundation, and I must commend your determination to unite and advance Ogbomoso land.”

The committee chairman, Williams Adeleye, explained that the meeting was held to seek state collaboration.

He shared that the carnival, initiated by the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Orumogege III, aims to celebrate the area’s cultural heritage and stimulate economic growth.

Scheduled for December 19–23, the carnival will feature Nollywood actors, musicians, and notable Ogbomoso natives, offering opportunities for economic prosperity and job creation.

Adeleye, a former adviser to former President Muhammadu Buhari, added that the event was expected to attract investment in agro-allied industries, hospitality, and other sectors.