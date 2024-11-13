The president of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Danny Jordaan, has been arrested on charges of misappropriating funds to the tune of R1.3million.

The 73-year-old was apprehended on Wednesday in Johannesburg by the South African Police Service.

According to the police, Jordaan was accused of using SAFA’s resources for personal gain, including hiring a private security company for his protection and engaging a Public Relations firm without the authorization of the SAFA Board. Authorities said the alleged misappropriation occurred between 2014 and 2018.

“The Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit, charged with probing the allegations, executed search and seizure warrants on 08 March 2024 at SAFA’s office, where an assortment of electronic gadgets and files were confiscated for further investigation, leading to the arrest,” the police statement revealed.

In addition to Jordaan, SAFA’s Chief Financial Officer, Gronie Hluyo, and Trevor Neethling, were also arrested in connection with the case. The trio were expected to appear in court later on Wednesday.

Jordaan, who became SAFA president in 2013, was a pivotal figure in securing South Africa’s successful bid to host the 2010 FIFA World Cup.