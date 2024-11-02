The Oyo State Government said plans have been concluded to establish a business district in Ibadan, the state capital, to make way for a commercial corridor that would be a beehive of economic activities.

Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development in the state, Mr Williams Funmilayo, who disclosed this in Akinyele during a sensitisation meeting with relevant stakeholders, said the project would be situated in the Akinyele Local Government area of the state.

Funmilayo said 3,149 hectares of land have been delineated for the project while 598.613 hectares of the land have been earmarked as resettlement scheme for some of the affected villages.

He revealed that 833,853 hectares have been identified as developed area which will be excised from the acquisition, while the remaining 1,717.235 Hectares of Land will be designed as Ilu-tuntun Business District.

He said that enumeration and valuation of structures will commence on Monday, 4th November 2024, to give a clearer perspective to affected areas within the Ilu-tuntun Business District corridor.

Funmilayo enjoined the organised private sector to partner with the state government in growing the economy in order to improve the living conditions of residents.

The commissioner implored Akinyele residents to cooperate with the officials that will conduct the enumeration and valuation of affected properties.

Speaking on the project, chairman of Akinyele Local Government, Wole Akinleye appreciated government for the development project cited in the area, saying that people living in the remote villages applauded the measures taken by the government.

“They will be resettled even when government pays compensation to them, which shows the government is considerate in its urbanisation project,” he said.

The Alakinyele of Akinyele, Oba James Odeniran, also commended the government for choosing Akinyele local government for such development.