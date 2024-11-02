A wanted terrorist, Abubakar Bawa Ibrahim a.k.a Habu Dogo and seven commanders of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were among 262 terrorists arrested while 187 other terrorists were killed by the Nigerian troops in one week.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) disclosed this in a statement by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba on Saturday, saying the troops arrested Habu Dogo at Rumji Village in

Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Maj.-Gen. Buba said Habu Dogo was a wanted terrorist on the watch list of security agencies in Nigeria and Niger Republic due to the cross-border nature of his terrorist activities.

Similarly, he said troops arrested seven IPOB/ESN terrorist commanders and operatives identified as Dr Nnamdi Chukwudoze and Chigozie Ezetoha a.k.a Chapet in Ihiala local government area of Anambra State.

Troops arrested Mrs Ngozi Chukwuka and Mr Oyekachi Ohia in Umuahia South local government area, and apprehended Mr Ifeanyi Eze, Mr Augustine Udemba and Mr Onyedikachi Udemba in Umunneochi local government area of Abia State.

Another IPOB operative, Elijah Mmaduipeya Obumneke was arrested in Orsu local government area of Imo State.

Buba said the troops also killed a total of 187 suspected terrorists within the week.

In the fight against oil theft, he said troops arrested 39 suspected oil thieves, rescued 147 kidnap hostages and recovered stolen products worth N1, 254,946,630.00 only.

Overall, troops recovered 205 assorted weapons and 5,241 assorted ammunition within the period.

He gave a breakdown of recovered weapons as two G3 rifles, two PKT guns, 89 AK47 rifles, 22 fabricated rifles, 22 dane guns, two FN rifle, two pistols, two fabricated revolver pistols, 27 locally made pistols, 19 pump action guns, two pump action short gun, one DICON pistol, eight double barrel guns, one barreta pistol and 32 magazines.

Others recovered ammunition include 1,862 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,244 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 131 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm, 959 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm, 352 rounds of 9mm ammo, 51 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm ball ammo, 662 live cartridges, two baofeng radios, six vehicles, 29 motorcycles, 55 mobile phones amongst other items.

Relatedly, troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 49 crude oil cooking ovens, 11 dugout pits, 72 boats, 21 drums, 30 storage tanks and 98 illegal refining sites.

Items recovered in the operations include four speedboats, one tricycle, four pumping machines, one outboard engine, two motorcycles, two mobile phones and three vehicles.

Troops also recovered 1,090,135 litres of stolen crude oil and 873,510 litres of illegally refined AGO.