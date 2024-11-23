Oyo State government has vowed to curb the proliferation of illegal arms, light weapons and unlawful migration into the state.

The government pledged to reward security personnel and citizens who help in its efforts to apprehend smugglers of illegal arms and ammunition as well as those involved in human and child trafficking and other illegal acts through its border towns.

Special adviser on Homeland Security to Oyo State governor, Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration (retd), Segun Adegoke explained the government’s efforts when he led a team of security officers from the Department of State Security (DSS), Nigeria Police, Immigration, Customs, and NSCDC on a sensitisation visit to the state’s border towns.

He maintained that Governor Seyi Makinde mandated the visit to inform residents of border communities on measures being taken by the government to stem the proliferation of small arms and ammunition in the state.

Adegoke noted that the governor’s directive followed security report after the interception of some trucks filled with arms, ammunition and illegal immigrants in the state as well as allegation of collusion between some residents and the smugglers and traffickers.

Some of the communities visited by the delegation included Iwere-Ile in Iwajowa local government, Saki West local government, Iseyin Local Government and Ibarapa North local government areas of the state.

The special adviser and the security team met with local government chairmen, traditional rulers and border patrol security personnel during the visit.

During interactive sessions with the people of various local governments visited, Adegoke noted that the proliferation of small arms and light weapons had placed Nigeria in a vulnerable state of insecurity, conflict, destruction and communal clashes which had resulted in loss of lives and rendered people homeless.

“The purpose of the visit is to sensitise and educate the people and relevant security stakeholders within the border towns on the dangers of possession of illegal arms, light weapons and migration of irregular foreigners, as they affect security of lives and property in the state.

“The proliferation of small arms and light weapons is part of organised crimes and adjudged as the major security challenge to people, societies and states worldwide, fueling civil wars, insurgency, organised criminal violence, human trafficking and drugs, armed robbery, abduction and kidnapping.

“The menace poses challenges to security and sustainable development in the country.

“Based on the existential threats experience in some parts of our country, the influx of illegal immigrants has the potential of being a threat to our collective security and socio-economic development.

“We cannot continue to turn a blind eye to these issues and it is our collective responsibility to take measures to stem the tide. As leaders, we must work together to address these challenges and ensure the safety and well-being of our people,” Adegoke said.

While identifying inadequate border control, weak law enforcement and expansive nature of the border areas as some of the factors contributing to the proliferation of small arms, the governor’s aide sought the cooperation of relevant security stakeholders to strengthen the borders and improve on surveillance to prevent the illegal importation of arms.

He urged the youths to play a crucial role in addressing security issues as the eyes and ears of their various communities by reporting any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities.

Similarly, he urged the traditional rulers and community leaders to use their influence to discourage the possession and use of illegal arms in their communities.

Adegoke, who also addressed the border patrol security agencies to perform their duties professionally, assured them that there would be rewards for outstanding officers who apprehend perpetrators of illegal ammunition.

He added that more work should be put in to promote a culture of peace and unity in the communities, saying it would help to reduce the demand for arms and curb the influx of illegal arms and light weapons and immigration.

In their separate contributions, the chairmen of the local governments and the traditional rulers pledged to intensify efforts in ensuring that the state’s border towns are secured against illegal arms and immigrants.