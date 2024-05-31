Ad

Oyo State commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, has charged the chairmen of the 33 local government areas of the state, who were recently sworn in by the state governor, Seyi Makinde, to be of good conduct and to serve their people with commitment and focus.

Olayiwola disclosed that Makinde had in the last five years been running a people-oriented government and it was expected that the chairmen would follow the governor’s example by delivering the dividends of democracy to their respective councils.

He said: “We thank God for yet another opportunity to swear in a new set of 33 local government chairmen in Oyo State. You will recall that immediately after the governor assumed office; he conducted an election into the local government areas in the state and promptly swore them in at that time.

“At the expiration of the tenure of those chairmen, another election was conducted making it the second in the life of this administration and that election produced you. This had never happened before in the state.”

Olayiwola assures them that before the end of the current administration, they will swear in the third tranche of chairmen in the administration.

“So, we have come to welcome you, give you tips, and orient you on how to govern your local government areas. We have come to share our own experiences with you and make sure we put you on the right track before moving.

“I believe that with what we have done here, we are sure you would do your best to see to the development of your various LGs.”

Fielding questions from newsmen, the commissioner added that those who were re-elected would also be strategic in sharing experiences with the new chairmen, expressing the confidence that the chairmen would deliver development at their various councils.

“Out of the 33 chairmen in the last dispensation, only 12 were re-elected, while 21 did not return. Those who returned will share their experiences with their colleagues who are just coming in. And with the tips we have given them today, I believe the sky will be the limit for the developmental activities we will witness in this state during this tenure.”