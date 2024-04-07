Oyo State government has commenced the third phase of the distribution of agricultural inputs to farmers in the state with the distribution of two bags of 50kg feeds and two bottles of disinfectant to 1,000 pig farmers.

The phase will also witness the free vaccination of at least 120,000 cattle with anthrax vaccine and CBPP vaccine, while another 250,000 cattle, goat and sheep will also be vaccinated by the state government.

Oyo State commissioner for agriculture and rural development, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye, said this in Ajaawa, Ogo Oluwa Local Government during the flag-off of the third phase of the farm inputs distribution to farmers in the state.

He added that 1,000 sheep and goat farmers across the state would equally receive two bags of 50kg wheat offal each.

The effort, he noted, was in continuation of measures introduced by Governor Seyi Makinde under the Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery (SAfER) initiative to cushion the effect of economic hardship on residents of the state.

At the event held at the Ogo-Oluwa Local Government Secretariat, Ajaawa, Olaleye, who also doubles as the chairman, SAfER Food Security Sub-Committee, recalled that thousands of poultry and fishery farmers in the state had benefited in the first and second phases of the inputs distribution exercise.

He lauded the state governor for sustaining agricultural activities in the state through the SAfER initiative, adding that the initiative, which targets crop, poultry, fishery and livestock farmers, is aimed at supporting small and medium scale so as to relieve them of the current economic hardship.

Olaleye said: “We are flagging off the third phase of SAfER interventions for the food security sub-sector with the distribution of feeds and disinfectants to pig farmers across Oyo State.

“Here, 1,000 pig farmers will benefit from the distribution we are doing at the moment. They will get two bags of 50kg of PKC each with two bottles of disinfectant.

“120,000 cattle will also be vaccinated with anthrax vaccine and CBPP Vaccine, 250,000 cattle across the state will also benefit from free vaccination of anthrax vaccine. We are going to give out two bags of 50kg wheat offal feeds each to 1,000 sheep and goat farmers as well.