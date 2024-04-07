The director general, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, Comrade Issa Aremu, has urged state governors to review upward wages of workers in their respective states to be at par with what is paid to workers in federal employment.

He also asked the governors to heed President Bola Tinubu’s recent plea on the payment of the wage award to cushion the effects of hardship in the country.

Aremu made the call in Ilorin at the Third Annual Ramadan Lecture of Muslim community of the institute themed, “The role of Islam in poverty alleviation in a changing and challenging society.”

He added that workers deserve living wage to sustain themselves.

While identifying Ramadan as a period to reflect and be spiritually devoted, Aremu appealed to all the arms of government to initiate compassionate policies that would help the needy.

On the seamless transition of power in Senegal, Aremu felicitated the new Senegalese President, Bassirou Faye, and described democracy as the best form of government irrespective of the attendant challenges with it.

In his lecture, the dean, Faculty of Humanity and Social Sciences at Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Prof Lateef Oladimeji, said failure of the people to adhere to the laid down rules of engagement in Allah’s scripture was responsible for the challenges bedeviling the world.

He, however, admonished leaders to use the sacred month of Ramadan to show mercy while the wealthy should endeavour to assist the less privileged in the society.