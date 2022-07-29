Oyo State government has warned the residents to desist from dumping refuse in the waterways, saying the action will damage major roads in the state.

Chairman, Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency (OYSROMA), Hon. Ogunlade Soladoye gave the warning yesterday while on inspection of roads along Ibadan metropolis with a team of engineers and management members of the agency.

Ogunlade explained that the tour was necessitated because of various complaints about potholes on various roads from residents on radio and the Oyo State government feedback on the social media platforms.

While noting that the government had invested huge funds on road projects and for the road to last, he said maintenance must be in place from the government and residents, who were the major beneficiaries of the projects.

He promised that the agency, under his supervision, would adhere strictly to the present government’s policy of ‘Operation Zero Tolerance for Potholes’ across the state, adding that rehabilitation would commence in due course.

He commended Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration for embarking on what he called legacy projects, such as massive road construction and rehabilitation, which he said had placed Oyo State on the global map.

“When roads are constructed and become motorable, investors would be willing to invest in the State’s economy, thereby creating job opportunities for the teeming youths in the state and this agency, under my supervision, will adhere strictly to the present government’s policy of ‘Operation Zero Tolerance for Potholes’ across the state”.