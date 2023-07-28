Jamilan Bauchi And Adaeze Of Rivers: A Trajectory Of Impactful Governance

Two young Nigerian ladies beaming the light of impact in governance. Birthed at different times in different geographical topography, Dr. Jamila Muhammed Dahiru and Dr. Adaeze Oreh present to us dossiers of expertise that should be keenly watched and trailed, their trajectories; veritable wall maps for present and future references. A study of their yesterdays presents luring insights to how they have come this nigh. Both are commissioners, both are change makers, both are torchbearers to young girls and women in Nigeria. While Dr. Adaeze Oreh holds the ace as the Commissioner of Health in Rivers State, Jamila Muhammed Dahiru was Education Commissioner in Bauchi State and now re-nominated again for most likely the same portfolio.

The duo from opposite geography of Nigeria are stoic advocates for women and girls, they have spent years providing veritable models for the rights and health of the girl child. While Dr Oreh echoed far into health policies, Jamila shouts far in education and communication policies. They have been consistent voices for the right policies , tools, and environment should be for women and girls. The duo of Governors Muhammed Bala and Siminalayi Fubara wasted no time in poaching these two brains into their governments, a standing salute for these leaders in this regard.

Meet Jamila Dahiru and Dr. Adaeze Oreh, two young Nigerian women who are shining beacons of impact in the field of governance. Despite being born in different times and hailing from diverse geographical regions, their journeys intersect with a common goal – to bring about positive change and progress in their respective spheres. With expertise and dedication that demand attention, they serve as guiding stars for present and future generations alike.

Jamila Dahiru, the former Education Commissioner in Bauchi State and now re-nominated for the same portfolio, possesses an unyielding commitment to education and communication policies. Throughout her career, she has championed the cause of empowering young girls and women through improved educational opportunities and access to information. Her dedication to shaping a better future for Nigerian girls has been unwavering, making her a true torchbearer for the cause.

On the other hand, Dr. Adaeze Oreh is the Commissioner of Health in Rivers State, where she will be instrumental in shaping health policies and initiatives. Her focus extends beyond policies, as she has been a strong advocate for the rights and well-being of women and girls. Through her tireless efforts, she has provided a shining example of leadership and service, fostering an environment where the health and rights of women are given the attention they deserve.

Both Jamila and Dr. Adaeze are esteemed change-makers, using their positions in governance to address the challenges faced by women and girls in Nigeria. Their exemplary work and dedication have inspired coun