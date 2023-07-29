Palliatives: Oyebanji Directs Govt C’ttee, Labour To Meet On Proposals

Ekiti State governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has directed a three-man committee of the state government to meet with the leadership of organised labour to finalise proposals for palliative measures aimed at cushioning the effect of the subsidy removal on citizens.

The committee and the labour leaders were given one week to report back to the governor, who will then make a formal pronouncement on the options that are considered implementable.

This was part of the outcome of the governor’s meeting with the leadership of the organised labour in his office in Ado Ekiti.

In attendance at the meeting were the NLC state chairman, Comrade Olatunde Kolapo; chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Sola Adigun and chairman of the Joint Negotiating Committee (JNC), Comrade Babatope Ajoloko and other officials of the unions.

The government’s three-man committee included the state commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr Akin Oyebode (chairman); head of Service, Barr Bamidele Agbede and commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani.

Governor Oyebanji said the government alone could not take the decision on palliative measures, hence the involvement of the leadership of organised labour.