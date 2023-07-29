Court Grants NDLEA Leave To Detain Vessel, Crew Over Drug Trafficking Allegations

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal Court in Lagos yesterday granted permission to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to detain the master of a vessel, MV Cooper Island and 19 other crew-members on board the ship over allegations of drug trafficking.

Justice Oweibo ordered that the suspects, who are accused of importation of 24 kilograms of cocaine into Nigeria, are to remain in the custody of the NDLEA until August 17, 2023 when investigation into the alleged crime is expected to be concluded.

The judge made the orders after entertaining an ex-parte motion marked FHC/L/CS/1458/2023, filed and moved by one of the lawyers to the NDLEA, Abu Ibrahim.

Ibrahim had informed the court that the drug was allegedly smuggled into the vessel, which was used to bring in sugar from Brazil into the country.

Those ordered to be detained are: Krasnoperov Oleksi, the master of the vessel; Enesa Julio (Jnr) Pedrogosa; Nonan Ulysses Doria; Duran Niel Stephen Dias; Frugalidad Francis Cabaluna; Akulov Oleg; Emano Marlon Acut; Sarmiento Neco Manalo; Pantukan Michael Constantino; Guion Aguinaldo Villas.

Others include Torino Jhundhel Adang; Alado Elpe De Pedro; Empedrado Ryan De Jesus; Liquit Niel Morris Auxtero; Tupas Risan Jub Sola, Valencia Ceaser Jr. Carbagon; Peralta Jestoni Dalida; Teljona Elvis Urag; Loreno Regino Jr. Salaum and Adelanter Louie Luis Lapascau.