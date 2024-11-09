The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has expressed strong support for the recently established Ministry of Regional Development, urging the new ministry to prioritise long-delayed projects in the Niger Delta region.

PANDEF made the call when its high-ranking delegation, led by its National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali paid a courtesy visit on the Minister of Regional Development, Engr Abubakar Momoh and Minister of State in the ministry, Uba Ahmadu.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant, Media to the Minister, Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah, the visit underscored PANDEF’s dedication to advancing Niger Delta interests and its readiness to work closely with the new ministry.

Founded by elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark and other prominent regional leaders, PANDEF has consistently championed the Niger Delta’s cause, having played a critical role in establishing the now-restructured Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

PANDEF’s steadfast advocacy has remained a cornerstone in its mission to improve the region’s development and infrastructure.

Ambassador Igali spoke on behalf of PANDEF, sharing initial concerns within the group that the creation of the Ministry of Regional Development might marginalise the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

However, he acknowledged that PANDEF’s stance changed upon learning about plans to establish a South-South Development Commission and understanding the ministry’s broader vision.

Recognising potential benefits, PANDEF extended its support, particularly stressing the need for NDDC-led projects to be prioritised.

Igali further emphasised the dire need for infrastructure improvements, calling attention to the deteriorating conditions of major highways crucial to regional connectivity, including the Uyo-Calabar, Delta-Benin, East-West, and Auchi-Benin roads.

He urged the ministry to address these urgent challenges to stimulate economic growth in the Niger Delta.

The Minister, Engr Momoh assured PANDEF of the government’s dedication to advancing infrastructure projects across the Niger Delta and reaffirmed the NDDC’s vital role in this strategy.

He further emphasised that the planned South-South Development Commission would amplify the NDDC’s contributions to regional development.

Reflecting on delays to the East-West Road project, particularly since its reassignment to other agencies under the Ministry of Works, Engr Momoh expressed his commitment to collaborating closely with the Works Ministry to expedite the project’s completion.

Additionally, he referenced President Bola Tinubu’s new coastal road project, which aims to connect Lagos to Calabar, covering approximately 80% of the Niger Delta and enhancing trade and transport across the region.

Further underscoring his commitment, the Minister directed the NDDC to commence immediate palliative work on critical highways in the Niger Delta.

This initiative aims to provide practical and immediate relief to the region’s urgent infrastructure needs.

The meeting concluded with both PANDEF and the Ministry reaffirming their shared commitment to advancing the Niger Delta’s development.

PANDEF also pledged its continued collaboration with the ministry to ensure the region’s priorities remain front and center.

Optimism ran high on both sides that this partnership would drive significant progress, offering renewed hope to the people of the Niger Delta.