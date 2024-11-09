The Lagbaja family head, Pa Tajudeen Lagbaja, has expressed deep regret for obtaining the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) form for the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, stating that had he foreseen his nephew’s untimely death, he would never have done so.

Pa Lagbaja, the younger brother of the late COAS’ father, lamented during a gathering of the family in their hometown of Ilobu, Osun State. He reflected on his decision to encourage Lt. General Lagbaja’s military career, a path that eventually led to the tragic loss of his life.

“Everyone who is born must die. We give glory to God. The year that I obtained NDA form for him, If I had known that he would die before me, I would not have bought the NDA form for him. I regret obtaining the form for him. But it is destiny,” he said.

“The death that took Taoreed Lagbaja ought to have taken me. I took him as one of my children. His passing has left us deeply bereaved.”

The passing of Lt. General Lagbaja has left a void in the family and the Ilobu community, where he had made significant contributions. Pa Tajudeen Lagbaja shared how the late COAS had constructed boreholes for his father’s compound and other areas in the community, providing much-needed water access to local residents, “He constructed a borehole in his father’s compound and other places in the community.,” Pa Tajudeen said,

“We can never forget him,” Pa Tajudeen continued. “His death is so shocking to us. Despite the sorrow, I give thanks to God. Everyone who is born must die.”

Amid the grief, some family members raised concerns, suggesting that Lt. General Lagbaja may have been the victim of diabolical means due to a lingering land dispute in the family’s hometown. The land dispute, which according to ‘The Nation’, began in 2023, involved plans by the Nigerian Army to establish a hospital in Ilobu, the headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area in Osun State.

Pa Lagbaja concluded by expressing his acceptance of fate, though the family continues to grapple with the loss. “All the promises he made to me have hit a brick wall. He always gave us hope in the family,” he said, noting that while the family mourned, they remained thankful for the legacy left behind by Lt. General Lagbaja.