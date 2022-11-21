Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for rescinding the decision to wind down the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

The national chairman of PANDEF, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, gave the commendation when he led other members of the group on a courtesy call to PAP’s interim administrator, Maj-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (rtd) in Abuja.

In a statement by special assistant on media to interim administrator, Thomas Peretu, Essien, said reports of the planned wind down sparked anxiety and increased tension among the people and would have destroyed the existing peace in the region.

He stated that by suspending the plan, President Buhari displayed how sensitive he is to issues of the Niger Delta and his commitment to the peace and stability of the region.

Senator Essien while congratulating Ndiomu on his appointment, told the PAP boss that their visit was part of the continuous engagement with stakeholders.

He also commended Ndiomu for his patriotism and courage in consulting with stakeholders and for listening and communicating the right feedback to the federal government since his assumption.

He said: “The visit is in furtherance of our resolve to continuously engage with critical stakeholders of the Niger Delta region which the amnesty is a very serious part of it.

“We congratulate you on your appointment and thank you for what you have been doing which includes making the right feedback available to the government since you assumed office, which led to the stoppage of plans to terminate the amnesty programme”.

Responding, Ndiomu thanked PANDEF for the visit and for promoting the interest of the Niger Delta through sound advocacy and expressed his willingness to work with them to achieve his mandate for the PAP.