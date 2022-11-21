Convinced that killings in Imo State are politically contrived, Governor Hope Uzodimma has expressed confidence that God will expose all those behind insecurity in the state, if the people remain fervent in their prayers.

The governor also urged the church to be steadfast in prayers, as the instruments of war used by the enemies of the people to kill and destroy cannot be compared with the strength of God Almighty.

Uzodimma spoke at the Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square in Owerri, on the occasion of the second edition of the annual ‘Imo Prays’ as the special guest.

The event which first edition was organised last year by the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion has the theme, “At the name of Jesus,” for the 2022 edition.

Governor Uzodimma said he is yet to be contradicted that the insecurity in Imo State is politically contrived and prayed God to “arrest and expose all those involved in the dastardly act, no matter who they are and where they are.”

The governor recalled that in the 2021 prayer session tagged “Imo Pray”, most of the hoodlums who burnt and released criminal inmates at the Owerri Correctional Centre, were arrested and hoped that “this year’s session will yield a better result.”

He said the church is a partner in the search for solution to problems and challenges of the society, noting that as a body known for peace making, the children of God have always been used to establish peace in the state.

Governor Uzodimma called on the church not to relent in their prayers because the “enemies are not relenting either.”