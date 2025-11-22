The recent wave of insecurity sweeping the nation has now clearly shifted to Kwara State, where once-peaceful communities are plunged into terror. A surge in kidnappings, killings, and raids has taken center stage, leaving residents fearful, mourning, and struggling to reclaim a sense of safety. From one attack to another, the state has witnessed a relentless string of violent incidents this year.

Advertisement

The pressing question remains this, with the government yet to lose its resolve, how effectively can it halt this rising menace?

On Tuesday, November 18, 2025, the hardworking people of Eruku, an agrarian community in Ekiti local government area, Kwara State, went about their morning unaware that violence was about to strike. By evening, their peace was shattered by gunshots, wailing, and the sight of blood, as bandits stormed their town, leaving fear and chaos in their wake.

Most villagers of the once-peaceful Eruku community, which shares a boundary with Egbe in Kogi State, had barely returned from their farms by 6pm when chaos erupted. Gunshots rang out, sending people scampering for safety, mothers calling and shouting their children’s names, husbands searching for their wives, and vice versa. The air was thick with panic and fear, it was a scene of utter horror that shattered the calm of the town.

Advertisement

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that at around 6pm, a large group of bandits suddenly opened fire, shooting sporadically into the air from the surrounding bush before storming the town with a ruthless, gestapo-like precision.

Our correspondent gathered that reports conflicted over the bandits’ mission. Some said they targeted a church, while others claimed it was a routine kidnapping raid, as gunshots rang out sporadically across the town.

Viral videos showed terrified residents of Eruku and commuters abandoning their vehicles and fleeing in all directions as gunshots pierced the evening air.

About 30 heavily armed bandits, some wearing disguises, stormed the town in a gestapo-like manner. Eyewitnesses said the attackers specifically targeted Christ Apostolic Church, shooting sporadically and abducting 35 worshippers, while others were killed or injured during the invasion. Chaos and terror gripped the community as the marauders unleashed a reign of violence that left families mourning and neighbors in panic.

Narrating the ordeal, Pastor Abiodun Bamidele of CAC, Pke-Isegun, Eruku, said about 30 gun-wielding bandits stormed the church, killing three members and seriously injuring another. He added that 35 worshippers were abducted by the marauders and have remained unreachable since the attack on Tuesday.

Bamidele lamented that police did not respond immediately, saying, “About 30 armed bandits stormed the church, killing three members. They ordered us to lie down, and as people fled for safety, many were shot. Thirty-five worshippers were abducted, and their captors have yet to make contact.”

However, the state police vommand, through its spokesperson Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed that only two people were killed during the attack, while a member of the local vigilance group sustained injuries.

“The Kwara State Police command confirms an attempted bandit attack in Eruku, which occurred at about 18:00 hours on Tuesday, November 18, 2025,” the statement read.

The DPO of Eruku, along with his team of police operatives and local vigilantes, promptly responded to the gunshots ringing from the outskirts of the town, forcing the hoodlums to flee into the bush. A thorough search of the area revealed one male victim, Mr. Aderemi, fatally shot inside Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun, while another victim, Mr. Tunde Asaba Ajayi, was found dead in the bush. Additionally, a vigilante, Segun Alaja, sustained gunshot injuries and was immediately rushed to ECWA Hospital, Eruku, for treatment.

CP Adekimi Ojo commended the swift response of the police and vigilantes, assuring the public that security agencies would not relent until the hoodlums were completely neutralized. Further updates, he said, would be provided as investigations progress.

Meanwhile, the coordinator of Kwara South Defender, David Oluwafemi, claimed that “several residents were killed and others abducted,” highlighting the scale of the attack beyond official figures.

He urged residents of Kwara South to resort to lawful self-help measures, warning that banditry and terrorism had escalated sharply in the region. Oluwafemi recalled that “insecurity began in Ifelodun LGA, where several people were killed and many displaced. From there, attacks spread to Irepodun, Oke-Ero, and now Ekiti local government area, with criminals operating unhindered and without any visible security presence.

He noted that the section of Kwara South senatorial district comprising Ekiti, Ifelodun, Irepodun, Isin, and Oke-Ero LGAs has witnessed a sharp rise in banditry and kidnappings since late 2024. Reports indicate that rural communities, travelers, and farmers have been the primary targets, with attackers often armed with AK-47 rifles and other sophisticated weapons.

He, therefore, called on security agencies, traditional rulers, and community groups to rise to the challenge of restoring safety in the region to prevent further loss of lives and the eventual collapse of rural communities.

Corroborating Oluwafemi, a senior pastor at King Jesus Praiseland Assembly, Ilorin, and a community leader in Kwara South, Rev. Felix Ajide, said that the Eruku church attack had confirmed the deepening fears of many Nigerians regarding the security of lives and property.

Many pastors, as well as helpless and innocent residents, are devastated by the horrifying incident at CAC Church in Eruku, Ekiti local government area, Kwara State, where armed attackers stormed a live church service, leaving worshippers , young and old in terror, fleeing for their lives, and throwing the entire community into panic.

This tragic incident is not isolated but reflects a dangerous escalation of insecurity across the country, and Kwara in particular, where even roads are no longer safe to travel. I call for urgent action, as innocent citizens continue to lose their lives simply for gathering to worship.”

“The recent attacks across the country are a stark indictment of the nation’s failing security architecture and highlight the urgent need for a new approach.or even a complete overhaul to avert such evils. The government must strengthen community security structures, vigilante groups, and local hunters, or consider allowing citizens to legally own and bear arms for self-protection.”

The Eruku attack has sparked widespread outrage and concern across government, traditional, and religious leaders, as well as ordinary residents.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kwara State expressed deep sorrow and distress over the violent assault on worshippers during a revival service at Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eruku.

CAN described the tragic attack, which left several worshippers dead and others abducted, as grievous, unacceptable, and a direct assault on the sanctity of the church. The state leadership, in a statement signed by Bishop Sunday Adewole and Apostle Shina Ibiyemi, noted that an attack of this magnitude is unprecedented in Kwara State and deeply troubling.

CAN stated: “We strongly condemn this wicked and barbaric attack. An invasion of a church during service is an affront to God, an assault on the entire Christian community, and a violation of our collective peace, freedom of worship, and humanity.

“We call on all security agencies, the Nigeria Police Force, DSS, NSCDC, and other relevant formations—to act swiftly, track down the perpetrators, and ensure the safe recovery of all abducted victims. We urge intensified surveillance, community protection, and measures to prevent a recurrence of such a tragedy.”

The Kwara State CAN leadership has reached out to the state government, the commissioner of police, and other security stakeholders for urgent assistance, while formally notifying the national leadership of CAN, who stand in full solidarity.

In a show of compassion, State Chairman Bishop Sunday Adewole and State Secretary Apostle Shina Ibiyemi visited Eruku, the CAC Church, and the community. They were warmly received by local officials, offering prayers for the victims’ families, the community, and for God’s protection and peace over the land.

CAN assured the Christian community in Eruku that they are not alone, standing in solidarity with victims’ families and praying for the safe return of the abducted, as well as peace across Kwara State. They called on all Christians to remain calm, vigilant, prayerful, and united.

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has called for urgent reinforcement of security in Ekiti local government srea, particularly around Eruku, to curb the escalating wave of attacks.

According to a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor has sought immediate deployment of more security operatives to support the existing security architecture in the area.

He called for the immediate activation of this new security measure. The governor wholly condemns the unconscionable attack and extends his sympathy to the people of Eruku and surrounding communities, particularly the families and members of CAC directly affected by Tuesday’s tragic incident.

“The state government will continue to support security agencies in addressing these challenges and ensuring the protection of lives and property across Kwara State,” the statement added

The governor also commended President Bola Tinubu for deploying 900 additional troops to Kwara, a move he said would bolster security in the state.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Engr. Yakubu Salihu-Danladi, commiserated with the people of Eruku over the incident. In a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Sheu Yusuf, he said: “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Christian faithful, the Eruku community, and the King of Eruku Kingdom in Ekiti Local Government Area, HRH Oba Busari Ayinde Oyediran Olanrewaju, over Tuesday’s sacrilegious attack.”

“The barbaric attack on worshippers and the people of Eruku has left us deeply troubled; our hearts bleed for the victims of this tragedy. While we acknowledge the efforts of the state and federal governments in containing the situation and saving lives from these marauders, I assure our people that, as lawmakers, no stone will be left unturned until normalcy is fully restored in the affected communities.”

The Gamji Members Association (GAMA) in Kwara State also condemned the bandits’ attack on the people of Eruku, particularly worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church (CAC). In a statement signed by its president-general, Alhaji Mohammed Tunde Akanbi, and director of administration, Alhaji Abdullahi Yusuf, the association lauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his swift response to the tragic incident.

GAMA described the governor’s call for the immediate deployment of additional security operatives to reinforce the existing security architecture in Ekiti local government area as timely and commendable.

The statement added that the governor’s call for the immediate deployment of additional security operatives to strengthen the existing security architecture in Ekiti local government area was both timely and necessary.

In its reaction, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) in Kwara State strongly condemned Tuesday’s bandit attack on the people of Eruku, particularly denouncing the assault on worshippers at the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eruku.

The ACF in a statement signed by its acting chairman, Alh Abdullahi Yusuf and the director of media and documentation, Alh Abdullahi Olesin, also acknowledged the prompt response of Governor AbdulRahnan AbdulRazaq to the unfortunate development.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) in Kwara State strongly condemned Tuesday’s bandit attack on the people of Eruku, particularly denouncing the assault on worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eruku. The group also joined Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in appreciating President Bola Tinubu for deploying 900 additional troops to strengthen security across the state.

It described as a welcome development and proactive, the governor’s call for immediate deployment of more security operatives to support the existing security architecture in Ekiti local government area.

The group urged all Kwarans, irrespective of religious affiliations to condemn the violence unleashed on the people of Ekiti local government and elsewhere in the state, and join hands with the state government in the fight against the non- state actors.

The Emir of Ilorin and chairman of the Kwara State traditional rulers Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, expressed deep concern over the attack in a statement signed by his press secretary, Dr. Abdulazeez Arowona. He described the incident as “most unfortunate, condemnable, and worrisome,” noting his sorrow that such a dastardly and unpatriotic act occurred despite concerted

He expressed sadness that this dastardly and unpatriotic act occurred despite concerted efforts by governments at all levels to rid the nation of banditry, terrorism, and other criminal activities.

The Emir, however, appealed to security agencies to intensify their efforts and mobilide forces to ensure the safe return of all kidnapped victims, while mourning those who lost their lives in the attack

Also reacting, former Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki expressed deep concern over “the sad news of the terrorist attack on Eruku town in my home state, Kwara.”

According to him, the attack has shattered “the usually serene and peaceful atmosphere of the town” and calls for immediate and decisive action from the authorities. He sympathised with all victims and their families, praying for Allah’s healing, restoration, and strength during this difficult time.

“I sympathise with all the victims and their relatives and pray for Allah’s healing, restoration, and strength during this difficult time,” Saraki said. He also urged the federal government and security agencies to act swiftly to secure the release of the abducted and bolster security across the state.

“I call on the federal government, especially the heads of our security agencies, to act urgently to secure the safe return of the kidnapped victims,” Saraki stated. He further stressed the need for a robust, long-term security plan for Kwara, noting its strategic position as a gateway between the southern and northern regions, which requires special measures to safeguard national interest and internal peace.

Former chairman of Ekiti local government srea, Mr. Akintoba Fatigun, strongly condemned the recent bandit attack on Eruku community.

He described the incident as heartbreaking, noting that the Egbe/Eruku/Obbo-Ile road has long been a terror zone, with criminals operating with impunity. Fatigun commiserated with the Owa of Eruku and the families of the victims, offering prayers for healing and divine comfort.

Fatigun also prayed for the safe and speedy return of those kidnapped and called for the immediate deployment of security operatives, enhanced intelligence coordination, and long-term measures to reclaim the area from criminal control

In its reaction, the Kwara State chapter of the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) described the attack on CAC Church in Eruku as highly condemnable and inhuman. The group emphasized that attacks on churches, other places of worship, or individuals threaten peaceful coexistence and religious harmony within the state.

In a statement issued by the state Amirah, Hajia Nihma Labaika, FOMWAN said the ongoing wave of insecurity in Kwara State is a matter of serious concern. The Islamic group described the attack as deeply unfortunate, condemnable, worrisome, and unpatriotic.

FOMWAN extended its sympathies to the families of the victims, the Eruku community, Christian leadership, and the state government over the tragic incident.

The statement commended both the state and federal governments for their ongoing efforts to tackle the security challenges, emphasizing the urgent need for collective action to curb the current wave of insecurity in Kwara State.

Shockingly, barely 24 hours after around 30 bandits attacked worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Ekiti LGA, the same marauders reportedly struck again, abducting rice farmers at their Bokungi farmlands. Reports indicate that two of the farmers may have been fatally shot

Sources said the bandits who attacked the farmers as they were gathering their harvested rice immediately whisked them away.

Sadly, the bandits have placed a N100 million ransom on the head of each of the 38 worshippers abducted from Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eruku. Many of the victims come from humble backgrounds, with some having not seen or held such money since the beginning of the year.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the kidnappers have begun contacting the families of those taken during the church service on Tuesday. A community leader and Olori Eta of Eruku, Chief Olusegun Olukotun, whose four relatives were among the abducted, confirmed this to LEADERSHIP on Thursday.

With the state police command confirming the farmers’ abduction at the time of filing this report, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq referenced the incident during a meeting with representatives of the Eruku community and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at Ahmadu Bello House, Ilorin

The governor said: “Today, Thursday, I hosted a combined delegation from Eruku community in Ekiti local government and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at Ahmadu Bello House, following the recent unconscionable attack on the community, particularly members of Christ Apostolic Church.”

“I am deeply saddened by the attack on rice farmers in Bokungi, Edu LGA, and I wholly condemn these acts. May God grant eternal rest to those who lost their lives and give their families the strength to bear the loss.”

” I’m equally saddened at the report of an attack on rice farmers in Bokungi area of Edu LGA. I wholly condemn these attacks. May God repose the souls of our compatriots that died in the incidents. I also pray that their families find the fortitude to bear the loss.”

The wave of attacks in Kwara State , from the horrific church raid in Eruku to the abduction of farmers in Bokungi, paints a grim picture of a state under siege. Residents live in constant fear as criminals strike with impunity, while security agencies scramble to respond. As communities mourn the dead and pray for the safe return of the abducted, the urgent question remains: will the government’s efforts and the collaboration of security agencies, traditional leaders, and community groups be enough to restore safety, rebuild trust, and end this growing cycle of violence?