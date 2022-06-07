Mazi Okwudili Mwa-Anyajike, has emerged as Presidential Candidate of National Rescue Movement (NRM) for the 2023 election.

He emerged as a candidate at NRM 2022 Special Convection which was held in Abuja.

In a keenly contested election by nine presidential aspirants of the movement, Okwudili pulled 184 votes out of over 200 accredited votes with about 300 delegates.

Following a motion moved by Barr. Musa Isiaka and Barr Obidike Okoli to declare the special convection open, the chairman Board of Trustee, (BOT), Senator Saidu Muhammed Dansadau urged all delegates to vote wisely and choose the best candidate for the movement in the interest of peace, unity and progress bearing in mind that the movement is on a rescue mission to redeem the image of the country and move the nation forward.

The BoT chairman also charged the aspirants to rally round the winner of the presidential primaries while holding on to the values, vision and mission of the party.

In his welcome address, the party national chairman, Ambassador Isaac Chigozie Udeh, charged each participant at the convection to put the interest of Nigeria first above all other interests as “we have no other country to call our own other than Nigeria and we should try as much as possible to maintain and sustain her corporate existence.”

Ambassador Isaac Udeh urged the delegates and party faithful while addressing them and seeking their supports.

While addressing the delegates before voting commenced, the presidential aspirants, Prof. Benedicta Egbo; Ambassador Sam Emiaso; Barry Avotu Johnson; Dr. Emeka Mandela Ukaegbu; Dr. Solomon Uchenna Winning; Francis Ikechukwu Igbo; Vincent Antony Ubani; Senator Ibrahim Yunusa; and Mazi Okwudili Mwa-Anyajike all solicited for delegates’ votes and advised them to vote wisely for the best candidate to emerge promising to liberate and improve the Nigeria economy if voted to power in 2023 Presidential Election in Nigeria.

The process for the accreditation of delegates across the six-geo-political zones was initiated on 1 June, 2022 while voting commenced on 2 June to elected the presidential candidate of the movement which produced Mazi Okwudili Mwa-Anyajike as the Presidential candidate of the party. In his acceptance speech, Mazi Okwudili stated that it was indeed a day of joy to be elected as the presidential candidate of NRM Party as he thanked the women leaders and all the delegates for voting for him especially presidential aspirants that stepped down for him in a credible and transparent election devoid of rancor and party ramblings. He also thanked the NEC officials and party leaders for finding him worthy to fly the flag of the party at the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria. “Under my watch, I will not promise you that One Dollar will be equal to One Naira, but I can promise you that Nigeria will be the most pleasant place to live on earth as the efforts of our heroes past shall not be in vain”, Mazi Okwudili submitted and concluded.