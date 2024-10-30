Plateau State governor, Barr Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has described Revd Para-Mallam as a beacon of hope and an exceptional leader who consistently seeks solutions to the many challenges facing the nation.

The governor, who joined numerous well-wishers from around the world in celebrating Revd Dr Gideon Para-Mallam’s 65th birthday, said he is truly a global mission leader, social justice advocate, and champion of peace.

In a congratulatory message, Governor Mutfwang praised Revd Para-Mallam, who serves as the president and CEO of the Gideon & Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, as a remarkable role model and mentor to countless people both within Nigeria and beyond.

A statement issued by the director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor of Plateau State, Gyang Bere, said, the governor described Revd Para-Mallam as a beacon of hope and an exceptional leader who consistently seeks solutions to the many challenges facing the nation.

Reflecting on Revd. Para-Mallam’s legacy, the governor said, “You have demonstrated unwavering commitment to service from your early days at NEFES, where you mentored and equipped countless students with God’s Word for His service and humanity. Your philanthropic efforts to uplift the less privileged are both impactful and commendable.”

Governor Mutfwang highlighted the wide-reaching impact of the Gideon & Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, which has transformed the lives of many, including those in captivity.

He also noted with delight that the Foundation has played a pivotal role in fostering unity and peaceful coexistence between Christians and Muslims, as well as among different ethnic communities across Plateau State and Nigeria.

He further acknowledged Revd. Para-Mallam’s significant contributions to the Church, where his mentorship has raised many who have taken the gospel of salvation in Jesus Christ to the ends of the earth. The governor praised his moral integrity and tireless efforts to promote peace and unity within the Church, Plateau State, and the nation at large.

On behalf of his family, the government, and the peace-loving people of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang extended his heartfelt congratulations to Revd. Dr. Para-Mallam on the joyous occasion of his birthday, praying for God’s blessings of immeasurable joy, good health, and vitality.