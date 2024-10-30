The Chaingang Cycling Club Abuja has slated the 3rd edition of its annual Mountain Biking (MTB) Festival for Saturday, November 23, 2024.

This was announced in a press statement issued by the management of the club, through its captain, Dr. Andrew Etsetowaghan and head of organising Committee, Olatunji Olanrewaju, saying this year’s festival “promises to be an exhilarating celebration of outdoor sports, community, and the breathtaking natural beauty of the Apo Resettlement area in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).”

The statement added that the festival would feature a unique blend of mountain biking, running, hiking, and power biking that would create remarkable moments for all the participants.

It said, “The festival’s theme, “Trails of Adventure”, underscores our commitment to promoting outdoor activities, environmental stewardship, and a healthy lifestyle.

“This year, we aim to create a platform that not only challenges participants but also fosters a sense of community and camaraderie among all who attend.”

It listed the highlights of the event as follows: “Mountain Biking: Riders will navigate a challenging and scenic 30-kilometer trail, featuring hilly terrains, technical sections, and smooth segments that promise to test their skills and endurance.

“Running: An 18-kilometer running trail awaits participants, with a mix of hilly and technical sections designed to bring out the best in runners while they enjoy the stunning landscape.

“Hiking: Recreational hikers will embark on a 10-kilometer trail, offering beautiful natural environments, gentle hills, and serene meadows that promise to ignite their spirit of adventure.”

“We are honored to invite distinguished guests, including notable figures in sports, government officials, and community leaders, to join us in celebrating this remarkable event. Their presence will inspire and motivate participants, highlighting the importance of sports and outdoor activities in fostering community spirit and development,” it added.