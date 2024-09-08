Team Nigeria’s Folashade Oluwafemiayo has won gold for Nigeria in the women’s 86kg powerlifting with a world record 166kg to retain her title.

Deng Xuemei of China won silver while Nadia Ali of Egypt settled for bronze.

Oluwafemiayo’s incredible performance takes Nigeria’s medal tally at the Paralympics to seven medals overall.

The Nigerian broke her World Record in the women’s over 86kg Para-Powerlifting, becoming the first Para-athlete in history to lift 166kg.

It was an improvement from her existing WR of 165kg. She also added a gold medal to the record.

Oluwafemiayo who is Team Nigeria’s general captain for Paris 2024 also won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Games and silver medal at the London 2012 Games respectively.

She missed the Rio 2016 Games through pregnancy, before returning five years later to win gold at Tokyo 2020.